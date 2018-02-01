WBKO photo illustration

Police seek purse snatcher

Woman in 70s has purse yanked from shoulder by cyclist in downtown Vernon

  • Feb. 1, 2018 1:30 p.m.
  • News

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are on the lookout for a purse snatcher.

Police responded to a report of a purse snatching Wednesday at 32nd Street and 29th Avenue.

Investigators learned that the suspect male allegedly rode up on a bike behind a 71-year-old woman, grabbed her purse that contained an undisclosed amount of cash and cycled away down a nearby alley.

“No violence was used, the suspect simply grabbed the purse and cycled away, later dropping the purse and its contents, which were recovered in the alley,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “The suspect man was not located, and the victim was unable to provide a description as it occurred so quickly.”

There is, however, a happy side to this story.

“The victim of this incident called the RCMP the next day to report that the money that she thought was taken was found in one of her pockets,” said Brett. “It is good to hear that this person has found the rent money she thought she lost and that this ended with a good outcome for her.”

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP would like to remind pedestrians to be aware of the surroundings at all times and to keep your personal belongings secured to your body whenever possible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or, you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

