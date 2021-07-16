50-year-old Jason Reece Baker is wanted for uttering threats, extortion, criminal harassment, and is believed to be in the Vernon area. (RCMP)

50-year-old Jason Reece Baker is wanted for uttering threats, extortion, criminal harassment, and is believed to be in the Vernon area. (RCMP)

Police seek wanted man in Keremeos and Vernon

He’s wanted for uttering threats, extortion and criminal harassment

A man wanted by police is believed to be in the Vernon area or around Keremeos.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking to find 50-year-old Jason Reece Baker.

Sgt. Jason Bayda with the Osoyoos RCMP detachment announced on July 16 that Baker is known to frequent Keremeos and that information on him is being more widely disseminated.

Baker is wanted for uttering threats, extortion and criminal harassment.

He is described as a six-foot-tall man weighing around 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Jason Baker, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Vernon wildlife control frees rattlesnake from deer netting

READ MORE: Missing Vernon man found safe

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Ex-Okanagan teacher who sexually exploited student released after 1 year in jail
Next story
Evacuation alert still in effect for more than 40 properties due to Brenda Creek wildfire

Just Posted

Lumby and District Fire Department. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Suspected campfire spreads in Lumby

A woman who went missing from Chilliwack April 8 has been found by the RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
UPDATE: Pedestrian battling life-threatening injuries after being hit by truck in Vernon

(Black Press Media file)
Okanagan-Shuswap, Thompson-Nicola ‘severely dry’ as drought kicks in

50-year-old Jason Reece Baker is wanted for uttering threats, extortion, criminal harassment, and is believed to be in the Vernon area. (RCMP)
Police seek wanted man in Keremeos and Vernon