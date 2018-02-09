Rebekka Kimmel

Police seek witness to fatal MVA

Dually truck believed following van prior to van colliding with another pickup

RCMP are seeking a witness to further their investigation into Monday’s fatal collision between two motor vehicles on Highway 6 and King Edward Forest Service Road in Coldstream.

The crash involved a minivan and a pickup. The driver of the minivan, Rebekka Kimmel, 18, of Vernon, died. A 12-year-old female passenger in the van, and the 67-year-old male driver of the truck, were taken to hospital with injuries.

As the RCMP’s North Okanagan Traffic Service section (NOTS) continues its investigation, they are particularly seeking a witness who may have been travelling behind the minivan east bound on Highway 6 at the time of the collision.

“Through further investigation, officers have learned that a dark-coloured dually truck (four wheels at the back) was observed eastbound behind the Chevrolet minivan that collided with the oncoming westbound truck,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

“There is a very good possibility the person driving the dually truck witnessed the collision and officers are asking this person come forward to provide a witness statement.”

If anyone has any information regarding this incident that are asked to call Const. Phil Dobernigg of the North Okanagan Traffic Services at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

A GoFundMe page has been set to help the Kimmel family.

“In a family of nine kids, their second eldest child and loving daughter Rebecca passed away in a car accident, while driving on the road due to icy conditions. In this sudden and distressing time we ask you to join in their grieving process and lend a helping hand with the finances of the funeral. Please keep them in your prayers and God Bless you.”

More than $15,000 had been raised as of Friday.

The GoFundMe page can be found here.


