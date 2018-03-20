Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are releasing a photo in an effort to identify a suspect from a robbery that occurred at a local liquor store on March 16. (Photo courtesy of Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)

Police seeking suspect in Vernon liquor store robbery

Suspect’s clothing is being analyzed for DNA

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are releasing a photo in an effort to identify the man who robbed a local liquor store just before 11 p.m. on Friday night.

According to Cst. Kelly Brett, with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, alone male entered store located in the 6300 block of Stickle Road and allegedly produced a black hand gun and demanded cash from the employee. The employee complied and the suspect male fled on foot with an un-disclosed amount of cash. The employee was not injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as approximately 5’9 tall, 45 – 50 years of age, wearing a black hooded sweater with the Metal Mulisha on the front and back, a dark coloured bandanna across the face, and a grey and black ball cap with Snap On written on the front.

Brett said officers were unable to locate their suspect, however they did locate clothing believed to belong to the suspect, a short distance away. That clothing, Brett added, was seized and will be analyzed for a DNA profile, which is anticipated to aid police in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Horgan promises new school funding formula in B.C.
Next story
VIDEO: Dashcam records near-miss by bad driver

Just Posted

Police seeking suspect in Vernon liquor store robbery

Suspect’s clothing is being analyzed for DNA

Gas leak reported near SilverStar

Crews on-scene of possible natural gas leak on Pinnacles Road

Former Kelowna councillor and radio talk show host Barrie Clark dies

Clark remembered as a fair-minded ‘statesman’ who saw the big picture when it came to Kelowna

Roots rocker coaxes beauty from the darkness

Edmonton’s Lindsey Walker brings her mellow rock tracks to Vernon’s Record City March 29

Researcher wants to change the way Canadians talk about drugs

While there are no easy answers when it comes to solving British… Continue reading

Rainy week ahead for Okanagan and Shuswap

Environment Canada is forecast rain for the next three days, starting Tuesday afternoon

VIDEO: Dashcam records near-miss by bad driver

Speeding pickup truck shown illegally passing on highway shoulder

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Police officers injured in Trans Mountain pipeline arrests: RCMP

One suffered a head injury after being kicked, another hurt a knee, and a third hurt a hand

Horgan promises new school funding formula in B.C.

Premier addresses B.C. Teachers Federation AGM ahead of contract negotiations starting next year

Vernon teen tells tales of hitting the high seas

Hitting the high seas

Familiar faces return for writer’s fest

Some of the best return to Word on the Lake in Salmon Arm

Reader Photos: First day of spring around British Columbia

Our loyal viewers sent us some of their favourite Spring photos from all corners of the province

Five Canadian kids charged with making school threats

Police say online threats are on the rise

Most Read