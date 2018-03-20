Police seeking suspect in Vernon liquor store robbery

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are releasing a photo in an effort to identify a suspect from a robbery that occurred at a local liquor store on March 16. (Photo courtesy of Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are releasing a photo in an effort to identify the man who robbed a local liquor store just before 11 p.m. on Friday night.

According to Cst. Kelly Brett, with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, alone male entered store located in the 6300 block of Stickle Road and allegedly produced a black hand gun and demanded cash from the employee. The employee complied and the suspect male fled on foot with an un-disclosed amount of cash. The employee was not injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as approximately 5’9 tall, 45 – 50 years of age, wearing a black hooded sweater with the Metal Mulisha on the front and back, a dark coloured bandanna across the face, and a grey and black ball cap with Snap On written on the front.

Brett said officers were unable to locate their suspect, however they did locate clothing believed to belong to the suspect, a short distance away. That clothing, Brett added, was seized and will be analyzed for a DNA profile, which is anticipated to aid police in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.