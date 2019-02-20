Police seize bottles of grapefruit vodka from wanted man’s snow-pants

A man was arrested in a Save On Foods parking lot in Princeton February 16, after police discovered two bottles of grapefruit-flavored vodka stuffed in his snow-pants.

Two men pushing grocery carts away from the lot were stopped by police, according to RCMP Corporal Chad Parsons.

One of the carts contained a woman.

Officers discovered one of the males was wanted in Kelowna on a warrant for theft, and a search revealed the stashed booze.

Parsons said it is suspected the alcohol had just been purloined from a nearby B.C. Liquor Store.

The suspect was arrested on the warrant, and held in custody.

