Seven of the nine vehicles seized by Central Saanich Police, during a months-long investigation. (Central Saanich Police Submission)

Police seize cash, vehicles and drugs headed to B.C.’s Shambhala music festival

Dealer busted en route to electronic music festival in West Kootenay

An alleged drug dealer has been arrested and a large haul of drugs bound for a music festival were seized.

Central Saanich Police arrested a man in his 20s and are recommending several charges of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

An investigation lasting many months resulted in a search warrant being executed on August 6.

The man was travelling in a truck and travel trailer heading for an electronic music festival, when he was stopped on the way to the Swartz Bay ferry terminal.

An application for a warrant to search was submitted and approved resulting in a search of the vehicle that netted weighing-scales, drug packaging, illicit drugs and approximately $1500 in cash. The drugs found are believed to be cocaine, psilocybin (magic mushrooms), methamphetamine, LSD, Xanax and other pharmaceuticals.

The investigation began in December 2018, and has resulted in Central Saanich Police confiscating $75,000 worth of illegal drugs, $36,000 in cash, 19 cell phones and 9 vehicles.

The police service made referrals to the Civil Forfeiture Office, which have so far resulted in claims against property, money and the first seven vehicles seized. Action is to be determined on the two most recently impounded vehicles.

“Central Saanich Police Service is committed to conducting proactive investigations to keep illicit drugs out of our community,” says Deputy Chief Derren Lench. “Our youth resource officer will continue to educate local students about the risks and consequences of drug use and trafficking, when schools are back in session in a few weeks.”


