Bomb threat closes Vernon street

Public asked to avoid area as RCMP awaits Explosive Disposal Unit’s arrival

A bomb threat has closed a portion of 24th Avenue Thursday morning.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to reports of a suspicious device in a residential unit in the 3700-block of 24th Avenue just before 9 a.m.

Nearby homes were evacuated and a containment area around the location was established to ensure the public’s safety.

The Explosive Disposal Unit has been called and the area will remain blocked off until they can come assess the situation.

The public is asked to avoid the area as officers work to resolve the situation safely.

More to come.

