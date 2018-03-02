Police still looking for missing woman

Vernon’s Emily Daley has not been seen since Jan. 31

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP continue to appeal to the public for assistance in locating a missing woman.

Police released details in regards to Emily Daley being missing on Feb. 13.

She has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 31.

“Police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however Emily remains missing,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “Police believe Emily to be in the Vernon area.”

Daley, 21, is Caucasian, four-foot-11, 101-pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Emily Daley is urged to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.