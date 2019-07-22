Police apprehended a man in downtown Kelowna around 2 p.m. on July 22. (Contributed)

UPDATE: Police say the firearm was fake

Witness says she saw a man walking down the street possibly holding a firearm

Update 3:44 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP says the man believed to be holding a firearm near Kerry Park Monday afternoon was an item altered to look like a firearm.

Just after 2 p.m., several police vehicles raced down Mill Street to the corner of Bernard Avenue after receiving multiple calls from the public reporting a man with a sawed-off long-barreled firearm wrapped in fabric, with a handkerchief over his face.

“Concerned for public and police safety, multiple front line officers descended on Kerry Park where they took multiple individuals into custody, without incident, during a dynamic high-risk arrest,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP.

One individual remains in police custody, pending further investigation. The other individuals also taken into police custody were released unconditionally, without charge.

___

Police swarmed a downtown street in Kelowna by Kerry Park this afternoon.

The corner of Bernard Ave. and Mill St. saw 10 RCMP cruisers descend on what looked to be a group of young homeless men.

The officers had the men crawl one by one towards them to handcuff them.

A witness said she was sitting down at a patio for lunch on Bernard Ave. when a man dressed fully in black walked by with what looked to be a gun wrapped in cloth.

She said by the time she left the restaurant, RCMP had several people apprehended in Kerry Park and there were helicopters, armoured vehicles and several RCMP cruisers on the scene.

It is not yet known what elicited the police response today in one of Kelowna’s busiest areas.

More to come.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide
Next story
VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Just Posted

Vernon-based pop star Andrew Allen is back with a new band

Singer-songwriter Andrew Allen is bringing his new band home for a concert this Friday

Coldstream quick to clean vandalized rainbow crosswalk

Crosswalk was defaced on the weekend

Kingfisher reels in kids for North Okanagan fishing event

Enderby centre hosts free, family fun event

Enderby begins community child care planning

Local Kara Wilhelms hired as project lead

Cherryville residents warned of road closure

Sugar Lake Road bridge closures planned

When walls talk: Vernon murals see generation II

“This new movement, an app, will bring the strength of some of those same Vernon visionaries together again into a newdigital form”

Kelowna cab driver charged with sexual assault

RCMP received a report May 28 alleging a taxi passenger had been sexually assaulted by a cab driver

Latest plan is to fly trapped fish by helicopter over Big Bar slide

Multi-pronged plan set in motion to freesalmon blocked by landslide in the Fraser River

Controversial anti-abortion film to be screened in the South Okanagan

Unplanned will be shown at the Penticton Landmark theatre

Family of missing B.C. senior with dementia frustrated with situation, heartened by community support

Nine days since Grace was last seen the question remains: ‘How can an 86-year-old just disappear?’

Trial delayed for West Kelowna man charged with murdering his wife

Kevin Costin’s trial is on hold until the Crown and defence work out a few kinks

UPDATE: Police say the firearm was fake

Witness says she saw a man walking down the street possibly holding a firearm

Police seek witnesses in fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 3

A 50-year-old Vancouver area man was killed in a motorcycle crash July… Continue reading

What kind of chicken wings do Canadians love the most? 7-Eleven is going to find out

Naked Pub-Style Wings or Dressed Wings?

Most Read