Police tape surrounds what appears to be a pool of blood outside Polson Tower at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital. Police attended the scene at approximately 7:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Police tape surrounds pool of blood outside Vernon hospital

Details of the incident that occurred around 7 a.m. Saturday are not yet known

Police have responded to what appears to be a bloody scene outside the Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

An incident took place in front of the hospital’s Polson Tower around 7 a.m. Saturday morning. Multiple police officers were at the scene but left shortly before 9 a.m., according to staff at the hospital.

It is unclear what transpired, but police tape has been left around what appears to be a a pool of blood near the Emergency Department entrance.

The Morning Star has reached out to the Vernon RCMP and will update as soon as more information becomes available.

The incident did not impact service to patients, according to Interior Health volunteer staff at the hospital.

READ MORE: Two injured in semi truck incident on Trans Canada Highway Feb. 13

READ MORE: Man killed during attempted arrest by RCMP near Salmon Arm

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

HospitalsPolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada doesn’t tell police what to do, Trudeau says of rail blockades

Just Posted

Police tape surrounds pool of blood outside Vernon hospital

Details of the incident that occurred around 7 a.m. Saturday are not yet known

Ballerina shines in icy photo shoot in Vernon

Vernon Winter Carnival’s Ice Palace perfect backdrop for magic

Homelessness and drug addiction on topic in Vernon

East Hill Talks features street chaplain

POLL: Are you worried about coronavirus hitting Vernon?

The fifth case of COVID-19 has been identified as the Interior’s first

North Okanagan district invests in rural areas

New grants seek to diversify, provide opportuntities for rural communities in RDNO

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers, farmer rescue two elk under collapsed haystack

The conservation officers and farmer were surprised to find more than one elk underneath the haystack

No shirts, no city services: Firefighter calendar too steamy for Ontario officials

The city has never funded the calendars, but has OK’d photoshoots at city-owned properties

CFL teams under the microscope after free agency begins

While some big names remain, here’s what lies ahead leading up to next month’s CFL combine in Toronto

South Okanagan man in desperate need of kidney donor

“Getting a new kidney would give me back my life,” said Ed Warkentin.

UPDATE: Everything lost in Keremeos structure fire, says man

Nav Lasser says he returned from holidays to find the home he was allegedly renting burned down.

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

HAWTHORNE: Willpower versus motivation, part 2

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Penticton cannabis shop open later than permitted

BC Cannabis store open violated city bylaw during first days of operations

Man shot by police at Salmon Arm car wash charged regarding counterfeit currency

Surrey RCMP arrest four suspects in connection with fake U.S. bills, weapons

Most Read