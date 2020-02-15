Police tape surrounds pool of blood outside Vernon hospital

Details of the incident that occurred around 7 a.m. Saturday are not yet known

Police tape surrounds what appears to be a pool of blood outside Polson Tower at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital. Police attended the scene at approximately 7:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Police have responded to what appears to be a bloody scene outside the Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

An incident took place in front of the hospital’s Polson Tower around 7 a.m. Saturday morning. Multiple police officers were at the scene but left shortly before 9 a.m., according to staff at the hospital.

It is unclear what transpired, but police tape has been left around what appears to be a a pool of blood near the Emergency Department entrance.

The Morning Star has reached out to the Vernon RCMP and will update as soon as more information becomes available.

The incident did not impact service to patients, according to Interior Health volunteer staff at the hospital.

