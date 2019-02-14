Police thank public for help in Vernon incident where child allegedly grabbed

Good Samaritans who helped girls in alleged arm-grabbing incident have been located and have spoken to police

The Vernon RCMP want to thank the public and media for sharing the information in relation to the suspicious occurrence that took place near Mission Hill School Tuesday, Feb. 12.

Two girls, both aged 11, reported that while walking on a path near the school, an unknown man approached them and allegedly grabbed one of the youth by the arm. The other, thinking quickly, was able to run into public view on the street, yelling for help, causing the man to quickly let go of the other girl’s arm and flee on foot, police said. The girls were then able to grab the attention of a passing vehicle, and the vehicle’s occupants helped the girls to safety by retreating into a nearby church.

The Good Samaritans that assisted the two youths were identified and have since spoken to police.

Original story: Stranger allegedly grabs girl by arm near Vernon school

The investigation into this matter is ongoing. Police urge anyone with additional information to come forward.

Updates to come.

Related: North Okanagan RCMP set to strategize

Related: RCMP to provide update Merritt cowboy missing for more than 2 weeks

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pence urges Europe to quit Iran deal
Next story
Man caught in fatal avalanche ID’ed as Alberta man in his 20s

Just Posted

Illegal left turns a concern for RCMP

Drivers attempting to turn left on a double yellow line could face ticket, warning

Police thank public for help in Vernon incident where child allegedly grabbed

Good Samaritans who helped girls in alleged arm-grabbing incident have been located and have spoken to police

Visually-impaired Lumby skier pumped for Canada Winter Games

Logan Leach, 16, visually impaired, will compete at Canada Winter Games in Para-Alpine Skiing

‘Everybody’s drowning right now’: B.C. fruit industry struggling

Increase to miminum wage and adjustments to piece rates could affect seasonal workers

Search crews warn snowmobilers not to do ‘something stupid’ Family Day weekend

Lack of preparation and ‘poor-decision making’ contribute to the high number of rescue calls

International talent gets jazzy in Vernon

Jazz Club presents Morena/Burrows Quartet Feb. 23

Antique store wants to return Canadian WW1 veteran’s letter to family

The letter was found in a box in the Prairie Pickers Café in Steinbach, Man

Family Day move restricts B.C. residents from booking into B.C. ski resort

The holiday, that now aligns with the U.S., Alberta and Ontario is keeping B.C. residents out of accommodation

Five years ago, homeless man ‘had everything’

Shuswap man talks about need to remember homeless people had better lives

Pence urges Europe to quit Iran deal

Pence accuses Europe of trying to bust U.S. sanctions against Iran

Man caught in fatal avalanche ID’ed as Alberta man in his 20s

Outdoor guides warn against high winds in the mountains Family Day weekend

Back country adventure near Big White takes scary turn

“Search crews lit a fire and remained with the subject until first light this morning.”

Kamloops teens charged with plotting to attack school

A boy and a girl, are accused of conspiring to attack administrators, teachers and students at the school

Why cancer is deadlier than fire for firefighters

The silent threat that is killing firefighters and how the profession is fighting back

Most Read