UPDATE: Police launch website for unsolved murder of 13-year old B.C. girl

IHIT say no one has been arrested or charged in connection with Marrisa Shen’s death

Police have released new video footage exactly six months after 13-year-old Marrisa Shen was randomly murdered in a Burnaby park.

Not a single arrest has been made nor have any charges been laid in connection with the murder but Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Cpl. Frank Jang said police have spoken to hundreds of people since Shen was killed.

“We don’t have a suspect,” Jang acknowledged during a press conference Thursday.

“There are more people we need to follow up with.”

Shen was reported missing by her family on the night of July 18.

Marrisa Shen. (Police handout)

Her body was found in the southeast side of Burnaby’s Central Park at about 1:10 a.m. on July 19.

“Investigators have launched a new website to help compile what they know so far,” said Jang.

“This website contains new video, believed to show the last known time Marrisa was seen.”

The website details a timeline – including a map – and new footage detailing Shen’s last known whereabouts.

“The two photographs are from the Tim Hortons’s video surveillance footage. That is Marrisa in the photographs there at approximately 7:37-7:38 p.m. on July 18,” said Jang.

“That is the last time we believe Marrisa was seen.”

WATCH: The last footage of Marrisa Shen alive

During the summer, IHIT took the unusual step of asking the public to provide video and photos not only from the night Shen’s body was found but from the vigil held in the park on July 22 and the funeral held at t Mountain View Cemetery in Burnaby on July 28.

Jang said that investigators have received tips and video as a result of that request, but declined to provide any further information on why police were interested in that footage.

“We want to find who murdered Marrisa Shen,” Jang said, imploring anyone who has any information on the 13-year-old’s murder to come forward.

“If you have any information, even if you think it’s very trivial, and it’s meaningless, let us determine that. Please reach out to IHIT.”

.@HomicideTeam said they’ve spoken to 100s of people about Marrisa Shen’s murder. However, no suspect. @BlackPressMedia — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) January 18, 2018

In August, investigators said they had identified close to 100 persons of interest connected to the murder investigation.

Dozens of flower bouquets, toys and heartfelt notes to Marissa Shen's family at an impromptu memorial in #Burnaby Central Park pic.twitter.com/i5YTBto06V — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) July 26, 2017

More to come.