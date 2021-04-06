RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Police watchdog is called in after two women injured in B.C. crash

Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver kept going and a short time later they received a report that the same truck had crashed

Two women are being treated for serious injuries and the B.C. police watchdog has been called after the pair were hit by a truck that RCMP had tried to stop in Dawson Creek.

RCMP say in a news release that officers were alerted to a possible impaired driver late Monday night.

Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver kept going and a short time later they received a report that the same truck had crashed through the wall of a gym, hitting the women.

Police say the driver left the crash scene on foot and hasn’t been located.

The Independent Investigations Office has been called in to determine if the actions of police may be linked to the women’s injuries.

The RCMP say officers are continuing to investigate infractions that include flight from police, dangerous driving causing injury and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

