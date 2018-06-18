Updated: Kelowna cops investigate armed robbery at city centre business

Robbery sparks late afternoon manhunt by armed police officers with guns drawn

Update: 7:21 p.m. — The Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section is investigating an armed robbery at a Kelowna escort agency in the city’s downtown core.

On Monday 4:26 pm, RCMP received a report of a robbery at the Garden of Eden located in the 300-block of Lawrence Avenue.

GIS robbery investigators, who are in the early stages of their investigation, have learned that two masked men entered the business armed with firearms. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from the premises and the suspects reportedly fled eastbound on Lawrence Avenue.

“Physical evidence at the scene suggests that a firearm was discharged inside the business during this brazen daytime robbery,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Remarkably, no one was reportedly injured at the scene.”

A search for the armed suspects was conducted by uniformed general duty officers and plain clothes officers, supported by the police dog services section of the Kelowna regional RCMP, however the search was unsuccessful.

Investigators are asking area businesses to review their video surveillance footage for anything that may be of interest to police.

Police are also asking anyone with any information to contact Cst. Steve McBride of the Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section at 250-762-3300. Or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and leave a tip, or do so online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

The owner of the business Arnie Miller declined to comment on the robbery, saying he would leave that to the RCMP. But he said no one was injured in the incident.

Update: 6:03 p.m.— Traffic is now believed to be getting through on Lawrence Avenue between Pandosy and Water Streets. But there is still a police presence in the areas and one of the lanes on Lawrence is still in still blocked by the RCMP.

Update: 5:24 p.m. — The RCMP have now off blocked off Lawrence Avenue, between Pandosy Street and Water Street in downtown Kelowna as they continue what appears to be a search in the area using a police dog.

Officers were seen with guns drawn—some carrying rifles—and are asking the public to avoid the area, which also contains the Chapman Parkade. The parkade was closed for a while during the early stages of the search and police now appear to be letting vehicles exit.

Officers were seen combing through back alleys in the area.

Original story: Kelowna RCMP have part of Lawrence Avenue downtown closed off at this hour as they hunt for a man.

Police were seen in the area with guns drawn near the corner of Lawrence and Pandosy late Monday afternoon and a police dog was being used in what appeared to be a search.

Reports from the scene say a man is being sought after leaving the Garden of Eden, an escort service on Leon Avenue.

Police on the scene would not give details of why the man is being sought or if he was armed, but they are asking the public to stay away from the area.

More to come.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
UPDATED: 6-ha. brush fire east of Oliver ‘pretty well contained’

Just Posted

Victim trapped in Enderby crash

Two occupants in truck rollover out Enderby-Mabel Lake Road

Suspect sought in suspected car theft

RCMP surrounded car behind Shops at Polson mall Monday afternoon, suspect fled on foot

Vernon cold case murder suspect bail hearing Tuesday

Paramjit Singh Bogarh will appear in Vernon Law Courts at 10 a.m. June 19

NDP executive steps down in North Okanagan Shuswap

in-house ‘spending scandal’ blamed for Saturday’s resignation decision

Vernon second-degree murder suspect found not criminally responsible

Angelo Gabriel Monfort’s matter will be put to the British Columbia Review Board

Updated: Kelowna cops investigate armed robbery at city centre business

Robbery sparks late afternoon manhunt by armed police officers with guns drawn

UPDATED: 6-ha. brush fire east of Oliver ‘pretty well contained’

About 30 local firefighters and 10 B.C. Wildfire firefighters on scene, two air tankers responding

Late goal gives England 2-1 win over Tunisia

At the last World Cup in 2014, England couldn’t even win a game

Canadian military police officer pleads not guilty to sex assault

Sgt. Kevin MacIntyre, 48, entered his plea today at a court martial proceeding in Halifax

Vernon sani-dump closed this week

Construction closes Vernon station for a few days

Elvis lives again in Penticton

Elvis Festival back this weekend for 17th year

Gallery Odin sees a change of season as snow melts

More than 105 pieces from 22 artists on display for Gallery Odin’s 2018 Summer Exhibition and Sale

Tigers looking to lock up title

Face Flames tonight in Penticton

Cheers erupt as Federal Court judge approves historic gay purge settlement

Gay military veterans said they were interrogated, harassed and spied on because of their sexuality

Most Read