Orange ribbons are tied to the fence outside Vernon’s Gateway Homeless Shelter on 33rd Street. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Orange ribbons are tied to the fence outside Vernon’s Gateway Homeless Shelter on 33rd Street. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

POLL: Low-key Canada Day in the works for Vernon

Councillor calling for Indigenous recognition for 2022

A low-key Canada Day is in the works for Vernon this July 1. But some high profile acknowledgement is being called for in the future.

The North Okanagan Canada Day Society (NOCDS) is joining forces with O’Keefe Ranch to offer celebratory cupcakes, Canadian flags and set up a heritage information booth for visitors. But there is no mention of fireworks.

Meanwhile, the province’s capital cancelled its Canada Day celebrations in light of the recent discovery of 215 Indigenous children’s bodies under the Kamloops Indian Residential School.


Vernon council agreed to support the local Canada Day celebration, but one councillor is calling for recognition of the heinous discovery for 2022.

Coun. Kelly Fehr made a motion at the Monday, June 14 council meeting that Canada Day in 2022 include Indigenous representation, territory acknowledgement and, “recognition of the devastating impacts the residential school discovery has had on Indigenous populations in Canada.”

For this year, the Canada Day Society is getting $2,000 from the city to help cover costs.

All July 1 events will adhere to current COVID-19 protocols as directed by the provincial health officer.

The province says July 1 is the earliest Step 3 of the B.C. Restart Plan can be implemented, pending at least 70 per cent of the population (18 and older) are vaccinated with dose one. As of June 14, 76 per cent of B.C.’s adults have had their first dose. This stage would see increased capacity at indoor and outdoor events allowing the operation of fairs and festivals.

“Unfortunately this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are still inhibited from holding what would be a normal outdoor celebration,” NOCDS president Dave Frost said in a letter to the City of Vernon’s mayor and council.

In its adherence to COVID-19 protocols, NOCDS isn’t planning on bringing in any third-party vendors or attractions. Instead, the society’s volunteers will handle decorations and the setup of information booths. NOCDS was established in 2016 to organize the July 1 event.

READ MORE: Victoria cancels Canada Day events out of respect for First Nations

READ MORE: Injured bear with arrow in shoulder sought in Lake Country

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
AFN slams Ottawa for ‘heartless’ legal challenge of First Nations child compensation
Next story
Princeton RCMP and social workers find new home for elderly accident victim

Just Posted

Orange ribbons are tied to the fence outside Vernon’s Gateway Homeless Shelter on 33rd Street. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
POLL: Low-key Canada Day in the works for Vernon

Councillor calling for Indigenous recognition for 2022

A young child was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle on 30th Avenue in Vernon Friday, June 11, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Child OK after being hit by car in downtown Vernon

Father says daughter was back home by supper time

RCMP are looking for information on an alleged shooting attempt near an elementary school in Smithers March 10. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Kelowna man arrested after crashing into 2 Vernon cop cars

Man’s attempt to flee police fails Friday in residential neighbourhood

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Goosebumps helped scare off predators

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 15, 2021

The Vernon Elks’ application to a $100,000 federal heritage grant was denied after a lengthy back and forth with the City of Vernon. (Contributed)
Zero funding for Vernon Elks club

Once-in-100-years grant denied after back and forth with city for support

People watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Smashed-in storefronts, looting, garbage can fires and overturned cars some of the damage remembered today

Annamie Paul, leader of the Green Party of Canada, speaks at a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on June 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Green Leader Annamie Paul facing no-confidence motion from party brass

move follows months of internal strife and the defection of MP Jenica Atwin to the Liberals

Two e-scooters parked on the sidewalk along Water Street in downtown Kelowna on Monday, May 3. Scooters parked on walkways are causing accessibility issues for some people with disabilities. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Helmet selfies and sober pledges: Changes coming after rough e-scooter rollout in Kelowna

A number of changes are coming to Kelowna’s e-scooter program, more could be on the way

Glen Lennon now resides in a neat and fully serviced unit in the Silver Crest Retirement Home, managed by Princeton and District Community Social Services. Photo Andrea DeMeer
Princeton RCMP and social workers find new home for elderly accident victim

“I love the sun and the sun shines on my patio here. I can go out and walk around.”

Tulips bloom in front of the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Day two of a full week of scheduled hearings will be heard in Federal Court today on a case involving Indigenous children unnecessarily taken into foster care by what all parties call Canada’s “broken child welfare system.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
AFN slams Ottawa for ‘heartless’ legal challenge of First Nations child compensation

2019 decision awarded $40,000 to each Indigenous child removed before 2006

Ivy was thrown out of a moving vehicle in Kelowna. Her tail was severely injured and will be amputated. (BC SPCA)
Kitten thrown from moving vehicle, needs help: Kelowna SPCA

The seven-month-old kitten had severe tail and femur injuries

Lyndsay Fillier and Braden Taylor have been living the van life for four years and they've detailed the first year of their adventures in a new book. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
VIDEO: Okanagan couple details first year of van life in new book

Lyndsay Fillier and Braden Taylor have been living the van life for four years

A health-care worker holds up a sign signalling she needs more COVID-19 vaccines at the ‘hockey hub’ mass vaccination facility at the CAA Centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Brampton, Ont., on Friday, June 4, 2021. This NHL-sized hockey rink is one of CanadaÕs largest vaccination centres. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘Vaxxed to the max’: Feds launch Ask an Expert campaign to encourage COVID shots

Survey shows that confidence in vaccines has risen this spring

Port Alberni court house (Alberni Valley News)
Inquest set into 2016 death of B.C. teen after a day spent in police custody

18-year-old Jocelyn George died of heart failure in hospital after spending time in jail cell

Most Read