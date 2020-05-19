The Longhorn Pub and Liquor Store announced its restaurant would reopen for dine-in service as the province moved into Phase 2 of its Restart Plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic on May 19, 2020. (Facebook)

POLL: Will you dine in at one of these Vernon restaurants tonight?

Several restaurants have opened their doors for dine-in service, with COVID-19 protocols in place

Several businesses are opening their doors to sit down patrons once again as British Columbia moves into Phase 2 of its reopening plan May 19, offering customers a small taste of their pre-COVID lifestyle.

The Longhorn Pub & Liquor Store announced it would open its doors for the first time in months at 11 a.m. in an Instagram post.

“The health and safety of our staff and customers are of utmost concern,” the Okanagan Landing pub said. “We are implementing all social distancing and sanitizing regulations set forth by WorkSafe BC and Interior Health.”

No reservations will be accepted at this time and patrons will be seated on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The venue also announced it would resume its trivia and bingo nights, popular karaoke and will once again host live bands.

The Pretium Group announced its restaurants will open with the appropriate pandemic plan in place.

Wings Tap and Grill and the Italian Kitchen are ready to greet customers with reduced seating capacity and additional cleaning procedures.

“We are excited to welcome our guests back,” Pretium Restaurant Group vice-president Katie Dahl said. “Seating is limited at both Wings and the Italian Kitchen, but we expect the wings patio to be popular.”

Wings opened at 11 a.m., Tuesday morning, and the Italian Kitchen will be open in time for dinner at 5 p.m.

Kelly O’Bryans announced its opening on Facebook.

“If we’re open and you’re excited, clap your sanitized hands!” the post reads.

Dine-in service is available between 11 a.m. and midnight, but new safety protocols are in place and guests are asked to wait at the door to be seated.

The Kal said it’s opening sometime this week but the exact date has yet to be announced.

The Rosters Sports Club spent its COVID-19 quarantine time revamping the club and restaurant and expanded its outdoor patio.

Owners Hussein Hollands and his wife, Anya, both medical doctors, said earlier this month they plan to err on the side of caution and aim to open sometime in June.


READ MORE: Vernon’s Roster revamps amid COVID-19 downtime

READ MORE: City of Vernon looking to create dog beach on Okanagan Lake

