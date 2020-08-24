Polson Park closed to Vernon traffic tomorrow

The splash park, playground and neighbouring washroom facilities remain closed at Vernon’s Polson Park due to pooling of groundwater. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Polson Park will be closed to traffic until mid-afternoon Tuesday, Aug. 25.

The City of Vernon is continuing its work to rid the playground and spray park of stagnant water.

Work will be underway for maintenance and mitigation work between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Park users are asked to stay away from the fenced off portion of the park which remains closed for public safety.

Cyclists and pedestrians are also reminded that the park trail remains closed until Sept. 30 while the pathway is being paved and new lighting is being installed.

Instead, a detour is available on the sidewalk along Highway 6 — between 25th Avenue and Kalamalka Lake Road — and along Kalamalka Lake Road — from Hwy. 6 to 14th Avenue.)

The park was closed last week (Aug. 18) while construction was underway.

Since the end of June, standing water from high groundwater levels has kept the popular play structure and spray park closed to the public.

“We know our residents and visitors love using the playground and spray park, especially on our hot summer days, but public safety is our top priority,” Parks and Public Spaces manager Kendra Kryszak said Aug. 18.

