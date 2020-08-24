The splash park, playground and neighbouring washroom facilities remain closed at Vernon’s Polson Park due to pooling of groundwater. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Polson Park closed to Vernon traffic tomorrow

Work underway to rid popular park of standing water

Polson Park will be closed to traffic until mid-afternoon Tuesday, Aug. 25.

The City of Vernon is continuing its work to rid the playground and spray park of stagnant water.

Work will be underway for maintenance and mitigation work between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Park users are asked to stay away from the fenced off portion of the park which remains closed for public safety.

Cyclists and pedestrians are also reminded that the park trail remains closed until Sept. 30 while the pathway is being paved and new lighting is being installed.

Instead, a detour is available on the sidewalk along Highway 6 — between 25th Avenue and Kalamalka Lake Road — and along Kalamalka Lake Road — from Hwy. 6 to 14th Avenue.)

The park was closed last week (Aug. 18) while construction was underway.

Since the end of June, standing water from high groundwater levels has kept the popular play structure and spray park closed to the public.

“We know our residents and visitors love using the playground and spray park, especially on our hot summer days, but public safety is our top priority,” Parks and Public Spaces manager Kendra Kryszak said Aug. 18.

READ MORE: Work underway to rid Polson Park of stagnant water

READ MORE: North Okanagan-Shuswap MP congratulates new Conservative leader

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tipped logging truck loses load near Cherryville

Just Posted

Polson Park closed to Vernon traffic tomorrow

Work underway to rid popular park of standing water

Kelowna’s new top cop has Vernon ties

Insp. Kara Triance will be promoted to superintendent this fall

COLDSTREAM: Petition against new Lavington daycare up for discussion

District of Coldstream councillors to consider petition signed by 184 area and non-area residents

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP congratulates new Conservative leader

‘Conservative leadership campaign of 2020 was truly historic,’ says MP Mel Arnold

Vernon pump prices cheapest in B.C.: GasBuddy

Fuel up in Vernon for less than $1

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

Mitchell’s Musings: When you mix a heatwave and a pandemic

Too many questions sparked by COVID-19 amidst a heat wave for this columnist

Operations resuming to normal in Penticton: Interior Health

Interior Health announced operations are back to normal as evacuation alerts are lifted

Interior Health reports 8 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

170 cases of the virus have been linked to Kelowna since June 26

Snowbirds can take to the skies again, three months after fatal B.C. crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed in the May crash

COVID-19: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit require masks to board

Wildfire burning across border with Osoyoos now 27% contained

Fire is reported to be over 18,000 acres and located less than 10 kilometres from the Canadian border

Filming of porn movie on Similkameen River distresses floaters

Police have no leads regarding a reported filming of a porn movie… Continue reading

Evacuation order near Penticton expected to be rescinded soon

Order affects homes near Christie Mountain wildfire

Most Read