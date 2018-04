Polson a flurry of activity as people gathered for the fifth annual Autism Awareness Walk Sunday

Zoë Seguin and mom Angela enjoy a game of mini golf at a past Autism Awareness Walk in Polson Park. (File photo)

The park is full of jovial people clad in blue as they lap the park and partake in awareness raising activities.

That’s the scene of Polson Park Sunday, as families swarmed the park for the fifth annual Autism Awareness Walk.

Initiated by local support agencies, the annual walk falls within the global Autism Awareness month that seeks to educate and raise awareness about autism.

