The road throughout Polson Park will be closed Tuesday, May 7 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The City of Vernon will be preforming regular maintenance and overlaying some portions of the asphalt roadway and a portion of the walkway leading from Hwy 97 to the center of the park.

The park will remain open for the playground, ponds, and green space, however the City of Vernon crews ask that you abide by our safety protocols and stay away from the construction areas.