The Vernon Kokanees are making a splash in their home pond this weekend.

The local swim club hosts its Spring Meet and Jamboree Saturday, April 7 and Sunday, April 8. But the event means the Vernon Aquatic Centre including the Fitness Gym will be closed to the public both days.

The Aquatic Centre will re-open on Monday, April 9 at 6:30 a.m.

Following the Spring Meet and Jamboree, some of the Kokanees will be taking part in the 2018 Speedo Western Canadian Championships April 12-15 in Saanich.

The Vernon Kokanee Swim Club is a competitive youth swim club founded in 1966. Operating as a not-for-profit sports society to promote aquatics in Greater Vernon, the club’s goal is to encourage athletes to ‘Be the Best That You Can Be.’

