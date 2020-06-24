Caution tape surrounds structures in Vernon’s Polson Park affected by flooding, Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Karen Hill - Black Press Media)

Pooling water closes portions of Vernon park

Playground, washrooms and fountains affected by ongoing water issues

Portions of Vernon’s Polson Park have been closed due to ongoing water issues.

Standing water around the playground, splash park and along the creek bank have created safety concerns, the City of Vernon said Wednesday, June 24, so they have been closed for the time being.

Polson Park’s washrooms have also been closed for the time being, but the Pavilion washrooms are available for public use.

“The safety of our residents, visitors and staff is our top priority,” the city statement said. “We appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience while these areas dry out and become usable again.”

Park users are asked to keep off the turf and stick to the paths while the park dries up following rainfalls.

Ponds will be lowered more often and for longer periods of time to help mitigate the ongoing water issues. This will allow the ponding water to more easily infiltrate to the upper and lower ponds.

Ogopogo fountain will not be running when the water is lowered.

Updates on Polson Park will be available on the City of Vernon website as they become available and vernon.ca.

READ MORE: Lost Okanagan camper found safe after three-day search

READ MORE: Vernon parking meters back in business

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Lost Okanagan camper found safe after three-day search
Next story
Central Okanagan mosquito population targeted in control program

Just Posted

Vernon’s Ken Holland elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

Joins Hall for Class of 2020 in Builder category; five players to be inducted

Pooling water closes portions of Vernon park

Playground, washrooms and fountains affected by ongoing water issues

Lost Okanagan camper found safe after three-day search

Vernon RCMP, search and rescue, police dog and air units were utilized in the search

Mural tours return to downtown Vernon

Museum guides offering even more history of the area

Vernon parking meters back in business

With local shops reopening, the city is bringing back meter enforcement July 2

B.C. records 14 new cases, one death as province eyes Phase Three in restart plan

Fourteen people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care

MLA ‘devastated’ by claims of racist blood-alcohol game at Greater Victoria hospital

Adam Olsen says racism in B.C. health care system is pervasive

‘Salmon cannon’ up and running at B.C. landslide, though fish slow to arrive

Gwil Roberts says early runs of chinook can begin arriving in the area in late May

Central Okanagan mosquito population targeted in control program

Crews may be spotted next week throughout Central Okanagan, weather permitting

COVID-19: B.C. moves to allow three years of budget deficits

Carole James and cabinet to take 10-per-cent pay cut

Rockets’ Mallette named assistant coach for 2020 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge

Mallette was named head coach of the Kelowna Rockets (WHL) in March 2020

Woman in hospital after spending all night trapped under vehicle in West Kootenay

Unidentified driver was airlifted to hospital in Kelowna

Should CERB be transformed into a universal income program?

Sixty per cent of Canadians in a recent survey say the wealthiest should pick up guaranteed income bill

Summerland Rodeo Grounds proposed as site to house temporary agricultural workers

Residents voiced opposition to the use of the Summerland Rodeo Grounds, citing health concerns

Most Read