Pooling water closes portions of Vernon park

Portions of Vernon’s Polson Park have been closed due to ongoing water issues.

Standing water around the playground, splash park and along the creek bank have created safety concerns, the City of Vernon said Wednesday, June 24, so they have been closed for the time being.

Polson Park’s washrooms have also been closed for the time being, but the Pavilion washrooms are available for public use.

“The safety of our residents, visitors and staff is our top priority,” the city statement said. “We appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience while these areas dry out and become usable again.”

Park users are asked to keep off the turf and stick to the paths while the park dries up following rainfalls.

Ponds will be lowered more often and for longer periods of time to help mitigate the ongoing water issues. This will allow the ponding water to more easily infiltrate to the upper and lower ponds.

Ogopogo fountain will not be running when the water is lowered.

Updates on Polson Park will be available on the City of Vernon website as they become available and vernon.ca.

READ MORE: Lost Okanagan camper found safe after three-day search

READ MORE: Vernon parking meters back in business

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.