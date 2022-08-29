Pop-up information booths boast Vernon Active Living Centre

City of Vernon staff on hand over the coming weeks to answer questions about proposed centre

Plenty of opportunities are coming up for residents seeking more information on the proposed Active Living Centre prior to the Oct. 15 referendum.

Information booths will be set up throughout the community over the next several weeks to give members of the public an opportunity to talk directly with Greater Vernon Recreation Services staff, learn about the project, and review material together.

“We want to provide as many ways as possible for people to get information about the project, why the facility is being proposed for the community, and what would be included,” said Doug Ross, recreation services director. “Information booths are being set up so residents can see the conceptual drawings, learn about the funding strategy and impact for taxpayers, ask questions, and get answers in real time.”

Information regarding voter eligibility and voting dates, times, and locations will also be available at the information booths.

Upcoming events and pop-up information booths:

Thursday, Sept. 1, 2900 Plaza Downtown Sounds 6-7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2, Polson Artisan Night Market, Polson Park, 3:30-7:30 p.m.;

Thursday, Sept. 15, Vernon Seniors’ Fair at Polson Park, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.;

Friday, Sept. 23, Culture Days at Polson Park, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.;

Saturday, Sept. 24, Village Green Shopping Centre, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

Saturday, Sept. 24, Vernon Vipers hockey game, Kal Tire Place, 6-8 p.m.;

Sunday, Sept. 25, Village Green Shopping Centre, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

Saturday, Oct. 1, Vernon Recreation Centre, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.;

Saturday, Oct. 1, Vernon Fall Home Show, Kal Tire Place, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

Sunday, Oct. 2, Vernon Recreation Centre, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.;

Sunday, Oct. 2, Vernon Fall Home Show, Kal Tire Place, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.;

Thursday, Oct. 6, Vernon Farmers’ Market, Kal Tire Place, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.;

Friday, Oct. 7, Vernon Vipers hockey game, Kal Tire Place, 7-9 p.m.;

Saturday, Oct. 8, Village Green Shopping Centre, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

Saturday, Oct. 8, Vernon Vipers hockey game, 6-8 p.m.;

Sunday, Oct. 9, Village Green Shopping Centre, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

Wednesday, Oct. 12, Vernon Recreation Centre open house, 5-8 p.m.;

Thursday, Oct. 13, Vernon Farmers’ Market, Kal Tire Place, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.;

Friday, Oct. 14, Vernon Vipers hockey game, Kal Tire Place, 7-9 p.m.

**Admission fees may apply at community events**

“The Active Living Centre referendum is a community-based decision and every voice matters,” said Ross. “Your vote is your voice. Therefore, we encourage all Vernon residents to learn about the project, consider your options, and participate in the referendum on October 15th.”

Information about the Active Living Centre referendum can also be found online anytime at engagevernon.ca/activelivingcentre.

