Pope vows to fight nun abuse, urges service not servitude

Francis said sexual abuse of sisters was ‘a serious, grave problem’

Pope Francis has vowed to combat the sexual abuse of nuns and urged religious sisters to just say no when clergy want to use them as maids.

Francis told 850 superiors of religious orders gathered Friday for the triennial assembly of the International Union of Superiors General, the main umbrella group of nuns, that theirs is a vocation of service, not servitude.

The union’s president, Maltese Sister Carmen Sammut, told Francis that clergy abuse of sisters was “diffuse in many parts of the world,” while there were cases too of nuns abusing other nuns.

Francis said sexual abuse of sisters was “a serious, grave problem.” He said: “We have to fight this, and also the service of religious sisters: Please: service yes, servitude no.”

READ MORE: Searing testimony heard at Vatican sex abuse summit

READ MORE: Vatican clarifies pope on issue of ‘sexual slavery’ of nuns

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny and warm
Next story
Canada’s unemployment rate down 0.1% in biggest one-month gain since 1976

Just Posted

Flattened but not forgotten – Vernon’s Civic Arena

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: ‘She did good’

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny and warm

Warm weather continues this weekend throughout the Okanagan

Dealing with suicidal thoughts? Vernon professionals weigh in

All agencies emplore individuals struggling with suicidal thoughts to seek help within their community.

Vernon stargazes for International Astronomy Day

Celebrate at the Okanagan Science Centre

Vernon Walks to Make Cystic Fibrosis History

Okanagan community one of 11 that has events taking place Saturday, May 26

CMHA holds block party for mental health week

PHOTOS: Live music and a barbecue get community moving in support

Canada’s unemployment rate down 0.1% in biggest one-month gain since 1976

The labour market has seen strong numbers since mid-2016

Whitecaps supporters groups continue protests over abuse, harassment allegations

Protests at two previous home games were effective in drawing the attention of the organization

5 Things to do this weekend in the Okanagan

Check out this events column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke tomorrow for avalanche control

Expect individual closures east of Revelstoke for up to two hours

Grand Forks fire department under investigation for alleged bullying and harassment

WorkSafeBC prevention officer conducts inspection after firefighter makes report

Beyak suspended from Senate over refusal to delete racist letters from website

Lynn Beyak was suspended Thursday without pay

False alarm: Life jacket floating in the water temporarily halts BC ferries’ sailing

Lifeboats were deployed from the Coastal Renaissance to have a closer look, but no person was found

Two new blazes sparked in Kamloops fire Centre

Environment Canada is calling for temperatures of 30 C by Friday

Most Read