Skaha Bluffs sees thousands of visitors for its world class climbing and hiking. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Popular Penticton provincial park closed because of Thomas Creek fire

Skaha Bluffs, a popular climbing and hiking spot, is closed until further notice

Skaha Bluffs Park is closed because of the Thomas Creek fire near Okanagan Falls.

The popular climbing and hiking spot was closed until further notice by BC Parks under the Wildfire Act.

“In the interest of public safety, BC Parks has closed this park until further notice,” it reads on the BC Parks website, which you can access by clicking here.

The park is 489 hectares in size and open year-round offering world-class climbing. In fact, the park is so popular, the city of Penticton approved building a new parking lot located on Crow Place, and will have space for 90 parking spots near the access point to Skaha Bluffs.

The Thomas Creek fire has grown to 6,960 hectares in size as of July 22. The fire started July 11 at 100 ha. On Wednesday, BC Wildfire expanded the area restriction around the fire and added an OK Falls campground to its evacuation alert list.

The Allendale Lake Resort campground north-east of OK Falls has been put on evacuation alert as of 4:15 p.m. today, July 21.

The campground is off 201 Forest Service Road where fire crews have been actively battling the Thomas Creek fire. The RDOS Emergency Operations Centre issued the alert.

