Port Coquitlam is second B.C. city to enact bylaw against ‘renovictions’

Port Coquitlam is joining New Westminster to become the second city in B.C. to amend its bylaws to stop landlords from kicking tenants out to renovate before jacking up prices.

“Renovictions” have become a sweeping problem in many cities across the province.

On Tuesday, Port Coquitlam council voted unanimously to amend bylaw 4116 so that landlords who own more than five units must relocate their tenants when renovating, and won’t be allowed to increase prices when it’s time for those tenants to move back in.

“The new regulations do not restrict repairs or renovations to rental units, but ensure owners would be required to approach repair and renovations in a considerate manner,” the amendment reads. This includes making repairs without requiring tenants having to move out when possible, and doing renovations when a suite becomes vacant.

The change follows a recently renoviction in the city in which tenants in 65 suites were given eviction notices for June 30.

In December, the provincial housing task force called for tenants to be allowed to stay at home as building owners renovate, and for evictions to be reserved for rare instances of serious, major and long-term work.

