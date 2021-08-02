Portion of Kelowna road closed after collision

A 14-year-old boy was hit and taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries

The 1400-block of KLO Road is shut down for the time being after a collision.

Just after 12 p.m., a 14-year-old boy using the crosswalk along the 1400-block of KLO Road when he was hit by a passenger vehicle. Police said the teen was taken to hospital with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle has remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

At this time, police are working to determine what caused the collision. But because of the ongoing investigation, both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane on KLO Road have been closed.

The length of the closure is unknown.

No further information is being released at this time.

If you witnessed the collision or if you have dashcam or surveillance video, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

