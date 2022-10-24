A portion of Learmouth Road in Lavington will be closed Tuesday, Oct.25, for a water main repair. (District of Coldstream photo)

Portion of Lavington road closed Tuesday

Learmouth Road between Reid Road and Park Lane to be shut down for water main repair

A portion of Lavington’s Learmouth Road will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The road will be closed between Reid Road and Park Lane from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to facilitate a water main repair.

Detours will be in place as follows:

• Eastbound on Learmouth Road – detour on to Reid Road;

• Westbound on Learmouth Road detour on to Park Lane.

Please obey all posted signage and on-site traffic control personnel.

