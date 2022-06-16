Portion of main Vernon road undergoes work

20th Street between 43rd and 45th Avenues will have some utilities work done starting Friday, June 17

Utility work will take place on Vernon’s 20th Street between 43rd and 45th Avenues on Friday, June 17, starting at 7:30 a.m. Traffic delays are expected. (Google Maps)

Motorists travelling along Vernon’s 20th Street may have to take a brief detour Friday, June 17, while crews work on a utilities project.

Starting as early as 7:30 a.m., a detour will be in place between 43rd Avenue and 45th Avenue. Work is expected to be completed by 3:30 p.m. Please note, these timelines may change if emergencies arise.

Local traffic will still have access to 20th Street during the closure.

For the safety of workers and public, please slow down in construction and detour zones, and obey all traffic control measures. Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area. Every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

CityRoad conditionsVernon