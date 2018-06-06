Portion of Old Vernon Road closed as police investigate crash

A cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries in Kelowna

A cyclist sustained serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Old Vernon Road.

Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic is investigating the collision, which occurred Wednesday morning.

On June 6, at 9:10 a.m., emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision between a cyclist and a white Volkswagen Jetta on Old Vernon Road near Morrison Road in Kelowna. RCMP arrived on scene to find the seriously injured cyclist lying unconscious on the roadway, according to the Kelowna RCMP in a news release.

BC Ambulance Service rushed the cyclist to hospital for immediate medical treatment. His current condition is unknown at this time.

A portion of Old Vernon Road between Rutland Road North and Morrison Road remains closed at this time, as investigators secure the collision scene and await the arrival of a collision analyst of the RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS).

“The driver of the Jetta remained at the scene,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Her vehicle is said to have sustained significant damage as a result of the impact with the cyclist, who reportedly had not been wearing a helmet.”

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.