Portion of Vernon road blocked following accident

Car flips on Kal Lake Road after crashing into pole; driver and dog passenger OK

One vehicle has flipped onto its roof after crashing into a light post. The man was taken to hospital and his dog was taken into the car of a neighbouring business. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

A single-vehicle accident on Vernon’s Kalamalka Lake Road has sent the driver to Vernon Jubilee Hospital and his dog passenger is being cared for by a neighbouring business.

A southbound car flipped over near the intersection with 14th Avenue, with witness Scott Kozlowski telling the Morning Star the driver didn’t realize the curb lane ended and drove into a pole, causing the vehicle to flip onto its roof. The accident happened just before 11 a.m.

This witness said the intersection on Kalamalka Lake Road and 14th Ave. is a problem area. pic.twitter.com/R9yJw6O5QL — CaitlinClow (@caitleerach) August 12, 2019

“The driver was able to get out of the car on his own, and I was able to assist in getting the dog out,” said Kozlowski. “The dog was taken to Kal Tire to be looked after while the driver was being checked out.”

The lane has been shut down in the block before the accident scene, as crews complete repairs and clean the scene.



