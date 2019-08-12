One vehicle has flipped onto its roof after crashing into a light post. The man was taken to hospital and his dog was taken into the car of a neighbouring business. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Portion of Vernon road blocked following accident

Car flips on Kal Lake Road after crashing into pole; driver and dog passenger OK

A single-vehicle accident on Vernon’s Kalamalka Lake Road has sent the driver to Vernon Jubilee Hospital and his dog passenger is being cared for by a neighbouring business.

A southbound car flipped over near the intersection with 14th Avenue, with witness Scott Kozlowski telling the Morning Star the driver didn’t realize the curb lane ended and drove into a pole, causing the vehicle to flip onto its roof. The accident happened just before 11 a.m.

“The driver was able to get out of the car on his own, and I was able to assist in getting the dog out,” said Kozlowski. “The dog was taken to Kal Tire to be looked after while the driver was being checked out.”

The lane has been shut down in the block before the accident scene, as crews complete repairs and clean the scene.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The driver’s dog was taken in by Kal Tire’s Scott Kozlowski to be returned to its owner’s home. The dog was shaken up after the vehicle it was in crashed into a pole and flipped onto its roof. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Previous story
Dirt biker found dead in Lavington
Next story
Calgary police dog bites officer’s young son

Just Posted

Man shot in Peachland

No arrests have been made following the shooting

Sick Vernon teen to be granted wish

Spencer Sawatzky and National Bank are raising funds to make wishes come true

Three-car collision slows traffic on busy Vernon road

Alexis Park Drive was slowed in both directions as crews worked to clear a three-car MVA

Dirt biker found dead in Lavington

A member of the public found the body near a dirt bike on Saturday

Portion of Vernon road blocked following accident

Car flips on Kal Lake Road after crashing into pole; driver and dog passenger OK

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl in Surrey caught on video

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

Kelowna police on scene of serious collision involving cyclist

Kelowna police have detained one person at the scene

Mustard plants invading agricultural areas in Okanagan Similkameen

Two species of perennial mustards causing problems within region

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Woman located after missing for five days

Police say police Megan Roberts was picked up by a truck Sunday afternoon heading toward Hedley

Six injured in collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

Two people transported by air ambulance to hospital in Kamloops, one to BC Children’s Hospital

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Cat shot five times with BB gun needs help with recovery on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo and District SPCA says animal cruelty investigation ongoing

VIDEO: B.C. man ‘so grateful’ to be back after eight-month detention in Syria

Kristian Baxter was detained while visiting the war-ravaged country in December

Most Read