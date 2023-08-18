A portion of 58th Avenue between 27th Street and 24th Street in Vernon will close for repaving starting Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. A detour will be in place via 53rd Avenue. (City of Vernon map)

Portion of Vernon road closed for repaving

Work expected to begin Monday, Aug. 21 on 58th Avenue

There will be minor traffic delays on 58th Avenue next week while crews repave a portion of the road.

The temporary closure is between 27th and 24th streets beginning as early as Monday, Aug. 21, the City of Vernon said.

A detour will be in place via 53rd Avenue.

Construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily. Once paving begins, the work is expected to take one week to complete, weather dependent.

Access to businesses in the area will remain open and residents are encouraged to continue supporting these businesses.

Drivers are reminded to slow down in the construction zone and obey all traffic control measures.

Brendan Shykora
Construction Driving Vernon

