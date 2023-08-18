Portion of Vernon road closed for repaving

There will be minor traffic delays on 58th Avenue next week while crews repave a portion of the road.

The temporary closure is between 27th and 24th streets beginning as early as Monday, Aug. 21, the City of Vernon said.

A detour will be in place via 53rd Avenue.

Construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily. Once paving begins, the work is expected to take one week to complete, weather dependent.

Access to businesses in the area will remain open and residents are encouraged to continue supporting these businesses.

Drivers are reminded to slow down in the construction zone and obey all traffic control measures.

READ MORE: Portion of Vernon street to close for nearly 2 months

READ MORE: Road work to slow portions of Vernon’s 25th Avenue

Brendan Shykora

ConstructionDrivingVernon