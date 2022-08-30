Portion of Vernon roadway closed Thursday

Vernon motorists travelling along 39th Avenue may have to take a brief detour this week while crews complete upgrades to storm sewer infrastructure.
Starting as early as 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 39th Avenue will be closed to traffic between 23rd and 25th streets. The area will be accessible to local traffic only.
The work is expected to be complete by the end of Friday, Sept. 2, though the timelines may change if emergencies arise.
Travel delays should be expected; however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions. Motorists are reminded to slow down and be courteous to other residents and workers in construction and detour zones.
