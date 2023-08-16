28th Avenue between 28th and 29th Streets will be closed for about two months for a major reconstruction project starting as early as Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (City of Vernon photo)

28th Avenue between 28th and 29th Streets will be closed for about two months for a major reconstruction project starting as early as Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (City of Vernon photo)

Portion of Vernon street to close for nearly 2 months

Construction on 28th Avenue between 28th and 29th Streets will begin as early as Monday, Aug. 21

The City of Vernon is giving motorists a heads up that a portion of 28th Avenue will be closed starting next week for a major road reconstruction project.

Preliminary work is already underway for the project that will include replacement of road, sidewalk and storm sewer on 28th Avenue, along with rail works.

Construction will begin as early as Monday, Aug. 21. During construction, 28th Avenue between 28th and 29th Streets will be closed.

The work is expected to wrap up by Oct. 15, weather permitting.

Access to businesses in the area will be maintained, and residents are encouraged to continue to support these businesses.

Drivers are reminded to slow down in construction and detour zones and obey all traffic control measures.

“The city thanks everyone for their patience and understanding while this work is being completed,” the city said Tuesday.

Brendan Shykora
ConstructionDrivingVernon

