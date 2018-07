Settle Productions to film for upcoming movie on 27th Street, closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 12

A portion of 27th Street will be closed July 12. (Google Maps)

A portion of 27th Street will be closed temporarily July 12.

27th Street, from 32nd Avenue to 35th Avenue, will be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Settle Productions to film scenes for their latest movie.

Detour routes will be posted and marked with all truck traffic being detoured to use 32nd Street. All businesses will remain open during this closure.

Related: Pottery Road closed for rehabilitation work

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.