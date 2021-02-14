Positive COVID case at Coldstream school

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Coldstream’s Kidston Elementary School. (Kerry Hutter photo)

A case of COVID has been confirmed at an elementary school in Coldstream.

Kidston Elementary School principal Debbie Cullum sent a letter to parents Saturday, Feb. 13, saying a member of the Kindergarten/Grade 1 community tested positive for COVID-19.

The letter doesn’t say if it was a student or staff, but the individual is “self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.”

The dates of the school exposure are listed on the letter as Feb. 9-11.

“We are supporting Interior Health Authority as they undertake contact tracing to determine if any other members of our school community were in contact with the people who tested positive for COVID-19, and if any additional steps are required,” wrote Cullum.

Only IHA will determine who is a close contact.

If a family is contacted by IHA, Cullum says to follow their advice. If they are not contacted, it means their child is not at risk of developing COVID-19.

No other details will be provided to ensure personal privacy rights are maintained.

“The safety and well-being of our students, families and staff remains our highest priority,” said Cullum. “Please be reassured that our school will continue to implement the strict protocols and procedures we have in place so that children can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

Students are asked to continue to come to school while contact tracing is done. Families are reminded to conduct daily health checks to monitor their children for illness.

“We will continue to work closely with IHA to provide ongoing communication as required,” said Cullum.



