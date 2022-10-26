Merritt RCMP are looking for this white van thatw as at 7-Eleven in Merritt on the evening of Oct. 25, 2022. (Merritt RCMP)

Possible attempted child luring at gas station in Merritt

Cops looking for white van

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a van that allegedly was involved in an attempted child luring in Merritt.

Shortly after 6p.m. on Oct. 25, a white panel van with a ladder on the roof pulled into the 7-Eleven station on the corner of Nicola Avenue and Voght Street. The two men in the van then allegedly tried to lure two young girls, who refused before the van took off out of the parking lot east on Nicola.

If you see or recognize the van, Merritt RCMP are asking that you not approach it and call police at 250-378-4262.

