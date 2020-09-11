Hotel Zed on Abbott Street in Downtown Kelowna. (Google Maps photo)

Possible COVID-19 exposure at private party in downtown Kelowna hotel

A private party held at Hotel Zed on Sept. 7 may have exposed several people to COVID-19

A private party held at Hotel Zed on Sept. 7 may have exposed several people to COVID-19, Interior Health announced on Friday, Sept. 11.

The health authority said a number of people gathered in a common area and/or balcony of the hotel at 1627 Abbott Street and may have been exposed to COVID-19. Interior Health is working closely with the Hotel Zed but individuals who attended this party may not have been registered guests. The party is reported to have taken place between midnight and 3:30 a.m.

Health officials are asking people who attended the party to self-monitor for symptoms of the virus and get tested if they begin to exhibit symptoms.

Public health tracing is underway, Interior Health said, and the authority will be reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed.

“This potential exposure is a reminder of how important it is to keep gatherings small and to people you know as we head into the fall,” said Interior Health in a news release.

READ MORE:Employee at Kelowna GoodLife gym tests positive for COVID-19

READ MORE: Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check investigation faces third lawsuit

COVID-19 testing

Testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Loss of sense of taste or smell
  • Other milder symptoms may include runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

IH reminds everyone of the importance of following COVID-19 precautions:

  • Stay home and avoid travel if you have symptoms, even mild ones.
  • Maintain physical distancing (two metres apart) and use masks when distancing is not possible.
  • Wash your hands regularly and do not touch your face.
  • Do not plan or attend gatherings of more than 50 people. Limit gatherings to out of doors whenever possible.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 prompts Summerland railway to cancel operations
Next story
Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check investigation faces 3rd lawsuit

Just Posted

WATCH: Vernon youth put film skills to the COVID test

Telus Storyhive and Reel Youth launch videos created during quarantine

Limited tickets at Lake Country’s Creekside Theatre on sale next week

Tickets will go on sale starting Sept. 15, capped at 50 per show due to COVID-19.

UPDATE: power restored after vehicle crash causes outage in North Okanagan

The outage affected morethan 3,000 customers from Armstrong to the west side of Okanagan Lake

Wanted Vernon man in custody after trying to fight police dog

The 36-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday, Sept. 10

Construction begins on new Lake Country business park

Project will make 300,000 square feet of new commercial building space available

B.C. records 132 more COVID-19 cases, one in long-term care

Down slightly from single-day record of 139 Thursday

Interior Health records three more COVID-19 cases

Fifteen cases are currently active and hospitalizations remain at zero

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

Questions raised over lack of driver rebate as ICBC reports $329.5M in pandemic savings

Attorney General David Eby says law now requires any surplus to benefit drivers

Victoria mother convicted in baby’s murder seeks new trial, claims juror was biased

Kaela Janine Mehl convicted of murdering 18-month-old daughter in 2017

Possible COVID-19 exposure at private party in downtown Kelowna hotel

A private party held at Hotel Zed on Sept. 7 may have exposed several people to COVID-19

Shuswap Lake algae bloom dissipating

According to the watershed council less algae can be seen, still no risk to public.

COVID-19 prompts Summerland railway to cancel operations

Kettle Valley Steam Railway will not hold Christmas trains this year

Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check investigation faces 3rd lawsuit

Lawsuit calls the actions of Const. Lacey Browning and the RCMP reckless, arrogant, high-handed and abusive

Most Read