Firefighters hose down a spot within the Bush Creek East wildfire perimeter. (BCWS photo)

Firefighters hose down a spot within the Bush Creek East wildfire perimeter. (BCWS photo)

Possible rain, cooler temperatures forecasted for Shuswap wildfire

Evacuation orders and alerts remain for the Bush Creek East wildfire

  • Sep. 4, 2023 10:30 a.m.
  • News

Light rain and cooler temperatures could aid fire crews on the Bush Creek East wildfire in the Shuswap.

BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is growing at approximately one metre every minute.

Danger trees are a cause for concern for fire crews as winds picked up yesterday (Sept. 3) in areas where trees are highly unstable.

Crews are mopping up in areas, including Banshee and Cougar Roads.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place for the 43,084 hectare blaze.

READ MORE: North Shuswap family shares story of wildfire home loss

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bc wildfiresSalmon ArmShuswap

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
250 personnel ready if West Kelowna blaze encroaches on Glenrosa

Just Posted

The Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society’s Employment Services Team of Enzo Vera-Valencia (from left), Carly Gare, Harriet Gutang, Mackenzie Owens, and Jade Hinds report a 95 per cent employment rate with its programs. (Contributed)
Vernon immigrant society employment program a huge hit

Legendary Hall of Fame NHL coach Dick irvin’s autograph is seen on the front of a souvenir program for an exhibition hockey game played in Vernon back in 1947. (Contributed)
Autographed program from 76 years ago highlights NHL games in Vernon

Firefighters hose down a spot within the Bush Creek East wildfire perimeter. (BCWS photo)
Possible rain, cooler temperatures forecasted for Shuswap wildfire

The McDougall Creek wildfire ripped through the Bear Creek area of West Kelowna. There is very little left for residents to salvage. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
250 personnel ready if West Kelowna blaze encroaches on Glenrosa