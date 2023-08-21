Light rain falls in East Kelowna Monday evening. (@akinsella8/ Twitter)

Light rain falls in East Kelowna Monday evening. (@akinsella8/ Twitter)

Possible sweet relief as rain falls in Okanagan

Lightning strikes also reported in area

There will come soft rains was the forecast from Environment Canada for the Central Okanagan on Monday, bringing the possibility of some aid to firefighters battling blazes in the area.

Rain started to fall about 6:30 Monday, in Vernon, Lake Country, West Kelowna and some parts of Kelowna.

A 40 per cent of showers was forecast for Monday evening, however, there is also a risk of thunderstorms over the region’s ridges. Glenrosa residents inside the evacuation alert area of the McDougall Creek fire reported seeing lightning and hearing thunder.

Lightning has also been reported in the Fintry area off Westside Road.

For Tuesday, there is a 30 per cent chance of showers changing to a 70 per cent chance of showers near noon. However, Environment Canada is warning of a risk of thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon. Wind will pick up in the early afternoon gusting to 20 km/hr.

READ MORE: 500 firefighters continue to battle West Kelowna McDougall Creek blaze

READ MORE: ‘Like a hurricane’: West Kelowna fire chief recounts devastation

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bcwildfireBreaking NewsCity of West KelownaKelownaLake CountryOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shuswap firefighter claims people bringing food, water to crews are being blocked

Just Posted

(Photo/Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP: Report illegal drones, suspicious activity in evacuation zones

A pair of big North Okanagan events slated to begin within the next week are in limbo because of wildfires and poor air quality. (Black Press file photo)
Wildfires put North Okanagan events in limbo

Road block at John Hindle Drive and Academy Way in Kelowna due to Walroy Lake wildfire, Aug. 20, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Captial News)
Bus to Kelowna resumes; ‘no immediate threats’ of wildfire in North Okanagan

The City of Vernon says it doesn’t have the resources to accept and distribute donations to evacuees at the ESS centre at Kal Tire Place, but the sentiment is always appreciated. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Vernon Elks Lodge seeking food donations for firefighters