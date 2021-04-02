Potential COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna independent school

A potential COVID-19 exposure was reported at Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School in Kelowna according to Interior Health.
The independent school is included on Interior Health’s list of school exposures.
The potential exposure occurred on March 29.
It is currently the only exposure listed for Kelowna.
On Thursday, April 1, Interior Health reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 across the whole region, with 16 currently hospitalized.
