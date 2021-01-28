The Penticton Indian Band has reported a potential COVID-19 exposure. (File)

Potential COVID-19 exposure at Penticton Indian Band

The band will be closing all facilities temporarily

The Penticton Indian Band announced that they had a potential exposure of COVID-19 in their facilities.

The potential exposure dates were on Monday, Jan. 25 and Tuesday, Jan. 26.

The announcement was posted on the Penticton Indian Band’s website on Jan. 28.

To protect all PIB staff and community members, all PIB offices and facilities will be closed with staff working from home until Feb. 1. This will allow for thorough disinfecting and to give time for health authorities to complete contact tracing.

“As this is a stressful time we would like to encourage that, along with symptom checking and instituting isolation protocols, please check on your mental health. Once you have determined that you are as safe and healthy as you can be, phone a friend or family member to make sure that they are OK as well,” the press release said.

In addition to self-monitoring for symptoms, the PIB asks that people follow provincial health guidelines on washing hands, wearing masks, and to avoid meeting or visiting with people outside of their households.

According to the release on the PIB website, priority for COVID-19 testing at the Snxastwilxtn Centre is first for anyone determined to be a direct contact. Those who are direct contacts for the exposure are also asked to self-isolate immediately for 14 days following their last contact.

Following direct contacts, priority will be also be given to those with symptoms for COVID-19, and to those who may have had exposure and are at an increased health risk.

