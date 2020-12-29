Ranchero Elementary is listed by Interior Health as a school with a potential exposure to COVID-19 during the week prior to the winter break. (Google maps photo)

Ranchero Elementary is listed by Interior Health as a school with a potential exposure to COVID-19 during the week prior to the winter break. (Google maps photo)

Potential COVID-19 exposure reported at Shuswap’s Ranchero Elementary

Interior Health lists school as having potentially being exposed during week before winter break

The Shuswap’s Ranchero Elementary is identified as having a potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

According to the Interior Health ‘School Exposures’ site, the potential exposure dates were Dec. 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18, the last week of school before the winter break.

Schools in the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District are still on break, but the school’s website notes the school district has not had any communication from Interior Health (IH).

The school is, however, following established protocols. That means the health authority is performing contact tracing and will determine if anyone in the school community was in contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19 while they were potentially infectious.

IH will also find out if anyone in the school community is a close contact who is required to self-isolate.

Read more: COVID-19 exposure confirmed at Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus

Read more: Enderby high school sees case of COVID-19

Principal Doug Cumming points out on the school website that only the health authority can determine who is a close contact.

“If you are contacted by Interior Health Authority, please follow their advice. If you are not contacted by Interior Health Authority, it has been determined that you (if you are a staff member) or your child (if you are a parent/guardian) is not at risk of developing COVID-19. Please note that if Interior Health contacts the school or school district, we will communicate any information we are asked to with personal privacy rights maintained.”

More information from Interior Health on how the notification process works can be found on the IH website.

“Although school is currently dismissed for Winter Break, Ranchero Elementary and School District Number 83 will continue to implement health and safety protocols and procedures so students and staff may return to school as safely as possible on January 4, 2021,” stated Cumming on the website.

IH responded to an email from the Observer: “While we are seeing cases in schools, transmission is not happening within the schools themselves thanks to the controlled environments and precautions that are in place. This shows us the plan is working and the majority of students continue to get the education they need in a safe environment.”

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

We

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘If not now, then when?’ COVID-19 spurs some Canadians to make big changes
Next story
Carvings bring new perspective, watchful eyes to Shuswap park

Just Posted

This map shows the number of COVID-19 cases reported in each Local Health Area from Dec. 13 to Dec. 19. These are not total numbers. In the Salmon Arm Local Health Area, for instance, 14 cases were reported in that week, bringing the total number to an approximate 52. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)
Total COVID-19 cases in North Okanagan-Shuswap rise but increases shrinking

Weekly jumps decreasing or levelling off for most local health areas in region

Jayce Barreiro (from left), Brock Morgan, Chad Rook, Kevin Durand, Emmanuel Addo and Ryan Robbins in Dangerous, which is in production in the Okanagan. (Minds Eye Entertainment)
Okanagan reels in record year of films despite COVID-19

Dangerous the last of 30 productions shot in the region in 2020

The Enderby Fire Department's Facebook post announcing a special candle ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 29, to commemorate the ninth anniversary of the on-duty death of Capt. Dan Botkin. (Facebook photo)
Enderby Fire Department remembers fallen captain

Dan Botkin was killed in the line of duty nine years ago today, Dec. 29

Vernon’s Emma Lunder, 29, the veteran of Canada’s senior women’s biathlon team, competes at a World Cup race in December 2020 in Hochfilzen, Austria. (Nordic Focus photo)
Vernon biathlon veteran relishes role with national team

Emma Lunder, 29, has three top-10 World Cup 2020-21 results for Canadian women’s squad

North Okanagan residents have a few options when it comes to disposing of real Christmas trees following the holiday season. (Black Press - file photo)
Options available for North Okanagan Christmas tree disposal

Vernon, Coldstream and BX residents can take trees to St. John’s Ambulance lot or RDNO disposal site

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 74 COVID deaths over Christmas holiday break; total number of cases tops 50,000

The total number of COVID deaths in B.C. has reached 882

RiverQuest Charters owner Dave Gunn had no idea he was creating a viral video when he scaled down an embankment with his chainsaw on Dec. 16 to cut away a tree blocking the river. (Screenshot)
Video of hazard tree removal from Cowichan River on Vancouver Island goes viral

Total number of views has surpassed 24 million in just a few weeks.

Wind power or wind energy is the use of wind to provide the mechanical power through wind turbines to turn electric generators and traditionally to do other work, like milling or pumping. (Contributed)
Dyer: Balancing variable solar and wind energy

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley

(Depositphotos.com)
Give your Christmas tree back to the wild by leaving it outside: nature conservancy

The trees can be a great benefit to local wildlife

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.
LETTER: Diversity in movies has been mandated

Dear Editor: Re: COLUMN: Adding diversity to light holiday movies (Summerland Review,… Continue reading

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains takes questions about his decision to keep secret-ballot votes for union certification, demanded by the B.C. Green Party, B.C. legislature, Nov. 20, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Trade union expansion a key goal for B.C. NDP in 2021

Union-only deals may extend to Massey crossing, others

WestJet planes at YLW. (Capital News file photo)
Status quo for WestJet at Kelowna International Airport despite airline’s cutbacks

Airport roles will be contracted out but WestJet didn’t say how many Kelowna employees will be let go

A concept rendering of the proposed Costco at the corner of Baron, Leckie and Springfield roads. (WSP Global)
Public hearing for controversial Kelowna Costco relocation goes digital

Notice on the city’s website states people will need to participate in the hearing electronically

Photo from video posted to Facebook.
Woman caught on camera allegedly stealing from Okanagan charity

The woman is alleged to have stolen from the donation bin before

Most Read