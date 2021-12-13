Potential overnight snowfall across B.C. Interior

10 to 15 cm of snow to accumulate on mountain passes by Tuesday morning

Snow may once again be falling across the Interior tonight, Dec. 13.

Environment Canada put out a special weather statement regarding the potential for snowfall as a cold unstable airmass brings winter conditions to the region.

Anywhere from 10 to 15 cm centimetres of snow will accumulate in the following regions Okanagan Valley, Similkameen, Fraser Canyon, Nicola, South Thompson and Shuswap.

“A low pressure centre will develop over B.C. Southern Interior. Combined with the unstable airmass in place, there is potential for intense bands of snow to develop,” Environment Canada said.

Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, as well as Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt (though the latter is closed due to flood damage) coul see more than 15 centimetres of snow.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” Environment Canada said.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

