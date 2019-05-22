RCMP had a portion of downtown Vernon blocked off Wednesday morning after a gas line was hit by a car in the alley behind Surplus Herby’s. (Chelsey Langlois - OK Tire)

Potentially explosive situation avoided in downtown Vernon

Gas line hit, RCMP block off entire block

Several downtown Vernon businesses were evacuated Wednesday morning after a car hit a natural gas line.

The vehicle hit the line in the alley behind Surplus Herby’s around 10 a.m.

RCMP quickly blocked off the area, including 32nd Avenue and the entire perimeter.

See also: RCMP continue to investigate fatal crash

“They were telling people not to start their cars or it could blow us up,” said Chelsey Langlois, who was working at the nearby OK Tire.

“You could hear it hissing.”

FortisBC is now on scene and addressing the situation.

The gas line has been turned off, the area has been cleared and nearby shops are back to business.

RCMP blocked off 32nd Avenue and the surrounding perimeter Wednesday morning after a gas line was hit by a car in the alley. (Chelsey Langlois - OK Tire)

FortisBC and a local business owner check out the damage to a natural gas line Wednesday morning, after a car ran into the line behind Surplus Herby’s, causing a downtown Vernon evacuation. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Most Read