A stretch of Pottery Road from 15th Street to Francis Street will be closed except to local traffic while crews work to replace a water main and rehabilitation construction is underway. (Google Maps)

Pottery Road in Vernon closed for rehabilitation work

Traffic control on site to inform of access routes during construction

Pottery Road will be closed as crews replace a water main.

The City of Vernon has commenced water main replacement and road rehabilitation construction on Pottery Road from 15 Street east to the city boundary with construction anticipated to take approximately 7 weeks to complete.

Pottery Road is closed from 15th Street to Francis Street with access limited to local residents. Traffic control will be on site to inform residents of access routes during construction.

“We ask that the traveling public be patient, slow down and obey all traffic control,” the City said in a release.

Related: Road work closes block of Okanagan Avenue in Vernon

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trustee remuneration set for North Okanagan-Shuswap district
Next story
VIDEO: Raccoon gang blamed for dozens of Abbotsford cat deaths and injuries

Just Posted

Good Morning Hotline seeks summer volunteers

The Good Morning Hotline and the crisis hotline are available to people living in Greater Vernon

Rowers ready for Summer Games

Vernon club sending eight to Cowichan Valley

Fire sparked in Vernon home

Cardinal Road residents were out walking the dogs when fire started

Vernon senior beats off armed intruder with cane

Allegedly armed with an axe and hammer, RCMP forced to taser suspect

Marijuana facility on track in Vernon

$10 million, 240,000 square foot building in the plans

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

RCMP teddy bear from B.C. looks forward to cross-Canada travels

Police asking public to help document Nanaimo Bear’s journey via Twitter and Facebook

Tiny tremors causing Vancouver Island to move away from B.C. mainland

When the North American plate moves, energy is released and causes a shift to the west

Okanagan pharmacy buying back used needles

Sunrise Pharmacy gives five cents for every used needle returned

Alberta man missing on B.C. river found dead

Body found on July 11 after going missing on July 7

Mick Jagger went to see England and England lost, again

Ironically Jagger released a song last year titled “England Lost” which was about watching England play soccer

Most Read