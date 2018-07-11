Pottery Road in Vernon closed for rehabilitation work

Traffic control on site to inform of access routes during construction

A stretch of Pottery Road from 15th Street to Francis Street will be closed except to local traffic while crews work to replace a water main and rehabilitation construction is underway. (Google Maps)

Pottery Road will be closed as crews replace a water main.

The City of Vernon has commenced water main replacement and road rehabilitation construction on Pottery Road from 15 Street east to the city boundary with construction anticipated to take approximately 7 weeks to complete.

Pottery Road is closed from 15th Street to Francis Street with access limited to local residents. Traffic control will be on site to inform residents of access routes during construction.

“We ask that the traveling public be patient, slow down and obey all traffic control,” the City said in a release.

Related: Road work closes block of Okanagan Avenue in Vernon

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.