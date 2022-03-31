Powder alert: Snow flies at SilverStar Mountain ahead of final ski weekend

SilverStar Mountain Resort has seen 19 cm of fresh snow in the past 24 hours

SilverStar Mountain Resort saw 19 centimetres of fresh snow in the past 24 hours, ahead of the final day of the season on Sunday, April 3, 2022. (SilverStar Facebook)

Spring has sprung in the valley, but the snow is still flying ahead of SilverStar Mountain Resort’s last weekend of the season.

The Vernon area ski resort has received 19 centimetres of snow in the last 24 hours and has a cumulative snow base of 494 cm.

The resort says freezing levels will be near 1,400 metres on Thursday afternoon, and overnight.

“Another wave of clouds will move back in by Friday midday with snow developing in the afternoon or evening,” the resort said.

The estimated opening of Putnam Creek has changed to 10 a.m. daily until Sunday, April 3, the last day of the season. Due to a recent melt/freeze weather pattern, conditions in Putnam Creek are marginal and surfaces are “extremely hard.” Visitors are asked to ski and board with extra caution.

The SilverStar Upper XC Trail network is now closed as staff prepare for the Sovereign to SilverStar XC Ski Marathon, which will be held Saturday and Sunday. The Lower XC Trail network will remain open to all guests until the end of the season.

