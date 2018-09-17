Vernon-North Okanagan are investigating the theft of four-to-six Power Bright power converters from a Vernon business in the 4300 block of 25th Avenue Sunday evening. The business’s front window was smashed and security bars pried back to gain access to the facility. (RCMP photo)

Power converters stolen from Vernon business

Entry gained by smashing window and prying back security bars

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are investigating the theft of power converters from a Vernon business Sunday night.

Police were called to a commercial alarm at Polar Battery, in the 4300 block of 25th Avenue, at around 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located the business with a smashed front window and security bars that had been pried open to gain access.

“Once the suspects gained entry into the business, taken were four to six power converters, worth approximately $1,000 each,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

These batteries are commonly used in RVs and cabins for converting power and will have the brand name of ‘Power Bright’ on the top in white lettering.

The file remains under investigation at this time and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.



