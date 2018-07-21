Update: Power restored to 2,000 Lake Country homes

The cause of the outage is unknown

Update: 7:30 p.m.

Power has been restored to residents, according to BC Hydro’s website.

Update: 7:20 p.m.

According to BC Hydro’s website, 244 customers are still affected.

Update: 6:50

Steven Windsor, fire chief for the Lake Country fire department, said a pole along Highway 97 near Beaver Lake Road caught fire due to a short on the power pole.

BC Hydro recently tweeted that crews are working to restore power for 7:30 p.m.

Update: 6:40 p.m.

BC Hydro crews are on site, according to the electricity company’s website.

Original:

More than 2,000 Lake Country residents are without power tonight in the Okanagan Centre, Highway 97 area.

According to BC Hydro’s website, crews are enroute and the power that has been off since 5:17 p.m.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

See BC Hydro’s outage map for the full area affected.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
