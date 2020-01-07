UPDATE: Power restored in Vernon

Traffic lights out at 48th Avenue and 27th Street

Traffic lights have been knocked out at 48th Avenue and 37th Street in Vernon due to a power outage affecting 1,704 customers Tuesday morning. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Update: 9:08 a.m.

The lights are back on in Vernon after a power outage affected slightly more than 1,700 BC Hydro customers Tuesday morning. The outage lasted for about one and a half hours and was restored shortly before 9 a.m.

A small power outage is still affecting fewer than five customers on Westside Road. All Tuesday-morning outages have been snowstorm-related.

A power outage has affected 1,704 customers in Vernon Tuesday morning.

The outage began just before 7:30 a.m. and affects the area south of Rimer Road, West of Phillips Road, East of 40th Avenue and North of Highway 6.

The cause of the outage is snowstorm-related, and BC Hydro crews have been assigned.

Traffic lights have been knocked out at 48th Avenue and 27th Street. Drivers are to treat the intersection as a four-way stop until they are restored.

As of 8:54 a.m. this morning power is also out for fewer than five customers on Westside Road. The outage is also related to the snowstorm, and crews have not yet been assigned.

