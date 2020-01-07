Traffic lights have been knocked out at 48th Avenue and 37th Street in Vernon due to a power outage affecting 1,704 customers Tuesday morning. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Update: 9:08 a.m.

The lights are back on in Vernon after a power outage affected slightly more than 1,700 BC Hydro customers Tuesday morning. The outage lasted for about one and a half hours and was restored shortly before 9 a.m.

A small power outage is still affecting fewer than five customers on Westside Road. All Tuesday-morning outages have been snowstorm-related.

A power outage has affected 1,704 customers in Vernon Tuesday morning.

The outage began just before 7:30 a.m. and affects the area south of Rimer Road, West of Phillips Road, East of 40th Avenue and North of Highway 6.

The cause of the outage is snowstorm-related, and BC Hydro crews have been assigned.

Traffic lights have been knocked out at 48th Avenue and 27th Street. Drivers are to treat the intersection as a four-way stop until they are restored.

As of 8:54 a.m. this morning power is also out for fewer than five customers on Westside Road. The outage is also related to the snowstorm, and crews have not yet been assigned.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

UPDATE: Power restored in Vernon

Most Read