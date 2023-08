A power outage hit thousands of Vernon residents and businesses Thursday afternoon.

Briefly.

Lights went out at 1:20 p.m. for 4,181 properties. It was back on before 3 p.m.

BC Hydro crews say the outage is due to a bird contacting wires.

The outage was North of Commonage Road and West of Aberdeen Road, including The Morning Star office.

